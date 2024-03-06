Wednesday Morning News – March 6

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 6. Wind chill -8 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -5. Wind chill near -8.
News Tidbits:
- The Dubreuilbille Magpie Winter Pike Fishing Derby Committee has cancelled their derby that was scheduled for this weekend. All registered anglers will be contacted and given the option to either receive a refund or roll over their registration to the 2025 derby.
