Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – March 5

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High plus 5. Wind chill -13 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -8. Wind chill -12 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Yesterday the Wawa and Hawk Lake snowmobile trail markers were removed and the snowmobile trails were closed.
  • If you are headed to Sudbury over the next few days, the rain and warm temperatures have created some very poor road conditions on the Sultan Road.
  • The same weather has cancelled the Hawk Ice Fishing Derby scheduled for this upcoming weekend. The lottery draw will still happen and tickets are still available.
  • Registration for Science North Summer Science Camps is now open. The summer camp for Wawa is scheduled for July 2–5.
  • Congratulations to Darcy Lesage of Garden River. He won $100,000, by matching the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the January 31, 2024, LOTTO 6/49
  • Rock Tech Lithium (developers of a lithium deposit near Beardmore) announced Monday that they have chosen Red Rock as the site for what would be Ontario’s first lithium refinery, and also that it has secured a $5.5 million investment in the project by BMI Group.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*