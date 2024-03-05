Tuesday Morning News – March 5

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High plus 5. Wind chill -13 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -8. Wind chill -12 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Yesterday the Wawa and Hawk Lake snowmobile trail markers were removed and the snowmobile trails were closed.
- If you are headed to Sudbury over the next few days, the rain and warm temperatures have created some very poor road conditions on the Sultan Road.
- The same weather has cancelled the Hawk Ice Fishing Derby scheduled for this upcoming weekend. The lottery draw will still happen and tickets are still available.
- Registration for Science North Summer Science Camps is now open. The summer camp for Wawa is scheduled for July 2–5.
- Congratulations to Darcy Lesage of Garden River. He won $100,000, by matching the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the January 31, 2024, LOTTO 6/49
- Rock Tech Lithium (developers of a lithium deposit near Beardmore) announced Monday that they have chosen Red Rock as the site for what would be Ontario’s first lithium refinery, and also that it has secured a $5.5 million investment in the project by BMI Group.
