Monday Morning News – March 4th

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy near noon with 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 20 early this morning. High 7. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Periods of rain or snow changing to periods of snow near midnight and ending overnight then clearing. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -8. Wind chill -12 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Theresa MacIntyre, Samantha Fletcher, and Ashley Godin (all of Wawa), who each won $1,000 in the Wawa Volunteer Fire Department’s Annual Cash Ticket Draw. Congratulations to Tammy Anich who won the grand prize of $10,000!
