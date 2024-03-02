Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – March 2

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. High +4. Wind chill -7 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -2. Wind chill -7 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Good Luck to all the anglers in this weekend’s derby!
  • Although the derby no longer offers a meal ticket as part of your entry, a great deal for dinner is the Legion Ladies Auxiliary’s Spaghetti Supper tonight! Support the Sports Branch and enjoy Spaghetti with Meatballs, Caesar Salad and Garlic Bread. Tea/Coffee and dessert is included (adults $15, children (4-8) $8, and 3-under for free) Takeout orders are available if you just want to chill at home and enjoy dinner.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*