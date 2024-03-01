Friday Morning News – March 1

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny near noon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High +4. Wind chill -17 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Low -2. Wind chill -7 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Good luck to all the anglers in the annual Wawa Ice Fishing Derby!
- David Blanchet (SEED-Homes) will be speaking with Al Cresswell on CFNO at 8:00 a.m. about these homes and being able to own one here in Ontario.
- Congratulations to Pierrette Ouellette who has been recognized with an Ontario Senior Achievement Award. She has sat on the Board of Directors of the Fédération des aînés et retraités francophones de l’Ontario (FARFO) for 11 years, demonstrating her commitment to seniors and played an active role in ensuring the restructuring and sustainability of the organization. Pierrette has also been Chair of the Board of Directors for Carrefour santé Chapeau-Follyet-Sultan, a community service organization for 11 years and has been involved with Club Maria Chapdelaine, a Francophone seniors’ club in Chapleau for several years, including serving as president. She has also served as president of Maison Boreal Home for several years, where she campaigns for the creation of affordable housing for semi-independent seniors.
- Despite that no permanent plan to store nuclear waste has been developed and implemented, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced an investment in Ontario’s expansion of nuclear energy with up to $50 million in federal funding for Bruce Power’s assessment of new generation opportunities at its site in Tiverton, Ontario.
