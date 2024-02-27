Rain Tomorrow, changing to Snow – UPDATED

Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa

Sault Ste. Marie – Superior East

A strong low pressure system will affect the area beginning late this afternoon through Wednesday bringing with it a multitude of precipitation types.

Precipitation will begin as showers this afternoon.

Tonight showers will transition over to freezing rain or ice pellets and then over to snow. During the transition from liquid to frozen precipitation, temperatures will rapidly drop into the minus teens leading to the potential of a flash freeze.

The snow is expected to taper off Wednesday evening with 5 to 15 centimetres possible.

Hazardous travel conditions are expected as roads may become icy with the freezing rain, snow and flash freeze.

Warnings or advisories may be issued as the event draws nearer.

11:15 PM EST Monday 26 February 2024

(Wawa, White River, Pukaskwa, Dubreuilville..)

