Marathon OPP – Charges Laid after Two flee from Police

Two individuals are facing charges after fleeing from police.

On February 24, 2024, just after 2:00 a.m., members of the Anishinabek Police Service (APS) initiated a traffic stop on a motor vehicle on Highway 17 east of Marathon after observing a traffic violation. After making initial contact, the vehicle fled from officers along Highway 17.

Members of the Marathon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) overread and attempted to initiate a subsequent traffic stop on Highway 17 but were unsuccessful. Officers successfully deployed a tire deflation device; however, the vehicle continued travelling along Highway 17.

Officers later located the vehicle engulfed in flames. The two suspects fled into the nearby bush. Due to the fire, the highway was closed for a period of time.

A short time later, officers located the individuals and subsequently placed them under arrest.

As a result, Carter VINNAI, 18-years-old, of Tillsonburg, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code (CC) with:

Dangerous Operation

Flight From Peace Officer

Obstruct Peace Officer – two counts

A 17-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been arrested and charged under the CC with Obstruct Peace Officer.

The accused have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Marathon at a later date.