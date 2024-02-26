Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning then 60% chance of snow late this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning then light late this afternoon. High +2. Wind chill -17 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 60% chance of snow early this evening. Low zero.
News Tidbits:
- Route N01 servicing Hornepayne Public School, Holy Name of Jesus, and Ecole Saint Nom de Jesus will be cancelled for this week (2024-02-20 – 2024-03-01).
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Argonaut Gold Announces 2024 Guidance and Provides Operational Update - February 26, 2024
- Monday Morning News – February 26 - February 26, 2024
- Saturday Morning News – February 24 - February 24, 2024