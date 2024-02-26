Breaking News

Monday Morning News – February 26

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning then 60% chance of snow late this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning then light late this afternoon. High +2. Wind chill -17 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy. 60% chance of snow early this evening. Low zero.

News Tidbits:

  • Route N01 servicing Hornepayne Public School, Holy Name of Jesus, and Ecole Saint Nom de Jesus will be cancelled for this week (2024-02-20 – 2024-03-01).
