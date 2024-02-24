St. Monica’s Church – 2nd Sunday of Lent

MEDITATION by Father Duolomane (Joe)

The transfiguration of the Messiah in the Gospel prepares him for his passion and resurrection. What the Lord wanted to teach the three disciples with his transfiguration, he teaches us today. He teaches us our dignity in having been created in his image and likeness; he teaches us our greatness in having been set above all his creatures; finally, he transforms our nature, which had been darkened by sin, to make us sharers in his divine nature. Jesus makes the poorest human condition the very symbol of God’s closeness to the world.

The transfiguration is the revelation of Jesus’ identity. His luminous face reveals his divinity, the splendour of a heart full of kindness, compassion and love. To be transfigured is to allow oneself to be transformed and to reflect God. The Transfiguration is not a show, but training in faith, in preparation for the trials to come. Lord, kindle our hearts so that we can perform acts of love and service to others.

Parish News:

E-transfer: has been re-enabled at [email protected] This can be used for weekly donations as well as for Mass Card(s), In Memoriam, and donations for other special occasions.

Envelopes & Cards are available in the Entrance for Easter Flowers & Intentions. Please complete the card and place in Collection Basket. If you want the same as 2023 – just mark “SAME:

World Day of Prayer will be celebrated on March 7th at 7:00 pm at Pentecostal Church

