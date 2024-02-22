East Algoma OPP – ATV Operator Arrested After Failing to Stop for Police

On February 21, 2024, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person in relation to a previous fail to stop for police occurrence on Hillside Drive South in Elliot Lake.

On January 30, 2024, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a known All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) and driver was observed operating in contravention of the municipal by-law prohibiting ATV’s on roadways between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Police attempted to stop the ATV, but the driver and passenger sped off in a reckless manner, spinning the tires and “fish-tailing”.

Video surveillance from an area business was obtained which showed the same ATV, operator, and passenger and identity was confirmed. The ATV was later located on Highland Place but the occupants had departed.

On February 21, 2024, at approximately 11:15 p.m. police located the same ATV parked at a residence on Mississauga Avenue and subsequently arrested the operator. The ATV was also towed and impounded.

Bradley WILLETT, 24-years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt

Fail to stop for police

Speeding – more than 20km/h where limit is 50km/h or less

Fail to drive on shoulder

Number plate improperly displayed

Drive non-passenger ATV with a passenger

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on February 22, 2024.