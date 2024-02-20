School boards reschedule PA Day to April 8th due to solar eclipse

The Conseil scolaire du Grand Nord and Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon have rescheduled the April 19th Professional Activity Day to Monday, April 8, 2024.

The change will ensure there is no school for students on Monday, April 8, 2024, the day of the solar eclipse, which is expected to occur at or near dismissal times and result in temporary darkness. There is also a concern that students that are taking the bus or walking home without adult supervision may try to watch the eclipse and risk damaging their eyesight.

Both school boards are erring on the side of caution, with safety first and foremost.

The Canadian Association of Optometrists has issued a set of guidelines for safe viewing of the eclipse. Parents/guardians are invited to consult their website to better understand the risks that influenced the decision to change the PA Day.

Friday, April 19, 2024 will be a regular school day.

The school boards thank parents/guardians for their understanding.