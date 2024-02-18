Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana Bay) OPEN

Highway 17 has been reopened.

Highway 17 is closed between Wawa and Batchawana Bay. ON511 is not listing any reasons. However, road conditions due to weather have been poor for most of the late afternoon and evening. In addition, there has been a tractor-trailer off the road at Montreal River since 7:30 p.m. It is now 1 a.m. and the truck is out of the ditch but traffic is not flowing through that area yet.