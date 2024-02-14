Between the Covers – February 14

The Wawa Public Library’s staff and friends have been busy making these adorable Pocket Hugs. We are using donated and scrap yarn to make these lovely Pocket Hugs. If you would like to support our fundraiser, the cost of a Pocket Hug is $2.00, and they are available at the Circulation Desk at the Wawa Public Library. They would make a wonderful Valentine’s Day gift!

Thank you for the yarn donations and for your support!

Blind Date with a Book

Don’t know what to read next? Looking for a new favourite author? It’s time for a Blind Date with a Book!! Come on into the library and select one of our wrapped books, check it out and take it home. Once you get home you can unwrap your book and discover a new author! There is no opportunity to judge the book by the cover! Be sure to Rate Your Date on the slip attached to wrapped book and let us know what your think. Would you have a date with the new author again? Blind Date with a Book will run throughout the month of February! Come on in and check it out!

Don’t forget the library has a puzzle mat! If you are interested in popping in and working on a puzzle we can set you up! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out!

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.

New Books this week: “First Lie Wins” by Ashley Elston, “Goodbye Girl” by James Grippando and “The Heiress” by Rachel Hawkins. The new audio book this week is “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus. En Français, nous avons “Le mois des morts” par Christine Brouillet.

The staff pick of the week is “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles.

Based on the true World War II story of the heroic librarians at the American Library in Paris, this is an unforgettable story of romance, friendship, family, and the power of literature to bring us together, perfect for fans of The Lilac Girls and The Paris Wife.

Paris, 1939: Young and ambitious Odile Souchet has it all: her handsome police officer beau and a dream job at the American Library in Paris. When the Nazis march into Paris, Odile stands to lose everything she holds dear, including her beloved library. Together with her fellow librarians, Odile joins the Resistance with the best weapons she has: books. But when the war finally ends, instead of freedom, Odile tastes the bitter sting of unspeakable betrayal.

Montana, 1983: Lily is a lonely teenager looking for adventure in small-town Montana. Her interest is piqued by her solitary, elderly neighbor. As Lily uncovers more about her neighbor’s mysterious past, she finds that they share a love of language, the same longings, and the same intense jealousy, never suspecting that a dark secret from the past connects them.

A powerful novel that explores the consequences of our choices and the relationships that make us who we are—family, friends, and favorite authors—The Paris Library shows that extraordinary heroism can sometimes be found in the quietest of places.

New Movies on the Shelf this week are “The Last Full Measure” starring Sebastian Stan and Christopher Plummer, “Nothing Is Impossible” starring David A.R. White and Nadia Bjorlin, “Tell Tale” starring John Lucas and Lena Headey, and “Nurse Jackie Season 4” starring Edie Falco! Come on in and check it out!!

Join us for the Afterschool Program with Jake, Tuesday- Friday from 3:30-4:30. If your child is new to the program, a registration form will need to be filled out. Parents of returning children will need to verify that there are no changes to current information. For the month of February, we will have Story and Craft Club on Tuesday, Drawing Club on Wednesday, Magic Club on Thursday and Chess Club on Friday. Follow us on Facebook to see what’s happening at the library!

Senior’s Corner

Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are currently knitting for the Chadwic Home. We are hoping to fill up the box with hats, scarves and mitts and warm socks for the winter!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

Clubs:

Join us on Saturday, February 24th, 2024 at 11:00 am for our Pokémon Go Club. If you are looking for someone to battle, trade, or play with, or need some tips on how to battle a legendary, you should check this out. The Club is open to adults and kids, anyone who is playing Pokémon Go or any Pokemon card collectors looking for a trade or a battle! Gotta catch’em all!

D&D is back! This is such a popular program that we are now going to have a Youth group ages 9-15 and an Adult group ages 16 plus! Join our adventures into the fantasy world of D&D. Helmed by Jacob L and James S our parties will take to new lands in this ever-growing tabletop game.

WAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY CARNIVAL CRAFT- Join us at the Wawa Public Library on Saturday, February 17th, 2024 from 11:00am until 2:00pm for our Wawa Winter Carnival Craft. We will be making cute little sock gnomes! This will be a fun event for the kids and we hope to see you there.

Colouring pictures for the colouring contest can be picked up and dropped off at the Community Centre and the Wawa Public Library! Get out and enjoy your Wawa Winter Carnival!

ADULT CRAFT CLUB: Join us for Adult Craft Club every Tuesday starting at 1:30! Watch our Facebook page or our website (wawa.olsn.ca) to find out what we’re doing! There is something for everyone! Come on in and get crafty with Lesley!