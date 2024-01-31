Mayor Pilon attends 2024 ROMA Conference

Mayor Melanie Pilon attended the 2024 ROMA Conference last week and took part in several learning sessions, delegations, and meetings with other Mayors from across Northern Ontario. This included attending the Northern Ontario Women Mayor’s Caucus meeting to support the start-up of a political advocacy group made up of female politicians from across the North.

Mayor Pilon presented a briefing to the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services at ROMA highlighting the need for changes to legislation that is having a very negative impact on Wawa taxpayers resulting from the current formula being used by the Algoma District Social Services Board (ADSAB). According to a recent Consultant’s report done by the Municipality, ADSAB’s current formula does not reflect today’s circumstances resulting in local taxpayers paying $592 in property taxes per $100,000 assessed value to cover ADSAB costs, or about $237 more (67%) more than homeowners in other municipalities in the District.

“Wawa needs to speak directly to the Ministry to advocate for change on this critical issue, along with voicing our concerns on matters of importance to the community such as housing needs, and attendance at ROMA gives Council the opportunity to do so. I will be speaking with the Ministry of Infrastructure in late February to also request for consideration of funding to improve local broadband, another important issue for the future of Wawa,” said Mayor Pilon.

Key presenters at the 2024 conference included Ontario Premier Doug Ford, opposition leaders, and provincial and federal ministers. The annual ROMA conference is an opportunity for municipal officials to attend key workshops, engage with key stakeholders and foster relationships across the sectors while advocating for policies and funding to support the unique needs of rural communities. For more information, call 705-856-2244 ex 223.