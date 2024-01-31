It is Time for the Annual Bridge Building Competition

The annual Bridge Building Competition is here! Sault College, in collaboration with Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO) and the Ontario Association of Engineering Technicians and Technologists (OACETT), is thrilled to once again host this long-standing event that provides hands-on STEM learning for students in Grades 4 to 12. The event will be livestreamed on Friday, March 8, 2024, beginning at 9:45 a.m.

The competition categories are grades 4/5, grades 6/7/8, grades 9-12, and open. Participants will have the opportunity to design, construct, and submit their balsa wood bridges, and engage in friendly competition with their peers to win prizes and earn bragging rights. The bridges crafted by students will undergo testing and the winner being announced during the virtual livestreamed event. Last year over 360 bridges were entered, and students won over $2000 in prize money.

How to participate:

Students/teachers can order the balsa wood kits, as well as download the rules and registration information, on the event’s website www.saultcollege.ca/bridgebuilding.

Students/teachers will be given a time to pick up their material at Sault College once their order is processed.

Bridges must be dropped off at the Sault College Health and Wellness Centre entrance no later than Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 7 p.m. for registration and judging. In-person bridge building presentations will be available on a first-come, first served basis. Please see the webpage for more information.

“Our annual bridge building competition has become a staple event within area schools and the community. Each year we see increases in participation, as well as more enthusiasm and excitement in all participating categories,” says Marc Pilon, P.Eng Professor/Coordinator of Civil Engineering and Construction at Sault College. “We are thankful to once again have the support of our volunteers from Sault College, Professional Engineers Ontario, the Ontario Association of Engineering Technicians and Technologists, as well as our community partners,” Pilon says.

“We continue to see a shortage of workers in the civil engineering and construction sectors of the industry,” says Pilon. “Is important that we take the opportunity to highlight potential career paths particularly those where hands-on learning is part of the day-to-day job much like the learning offered in this type of competition,” Pilon adds.

Sault College offers a two-year civil engineering technician diploma program (paid co-op) as well as a one-year construction techniques certificate, and a post-graduate certificate in construction project management. To learn more, visit www.saultcollege.ca for more information.