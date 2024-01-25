Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – January 25

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy. 30% chance of drizzle late this morning and this afternoon. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High +1. Wind chill -3 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. 30% chance of drizzle early this evening. Risk of freezing drizzle this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -3. Wind chill -5 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Don’t forget to Community Improvement Plan Information session tonight in the municipal boardroom at 6:30 p.m.
Brenda Stockton
