Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 30% chance of drizzle late this morning and this afternoon. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High +1. Wind chill -3 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 30% chance of drizzle early this evening. Risk of freezing drizzle this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -3. Wind chill -5 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget to Community Improvement Plan Information session tonight in the municipal boardroom at 6:30 p.m.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Thursday Morning News – January 25 - January 25, 2024
- Wednesday Morning News – January 24 - January 24, 2024
- Tuesday Morning News – January 23 - January 23, 2024