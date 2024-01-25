Making a difference at ÉSC Trillium (Chapleau) as co-Prime Minister

Since the start of the school year in September, Emmanuel Boucher has held the position of co-Prime Minister of the Student Parliament at École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau). As part of his role, this grade 12 student also sits on the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon Student Senate. This political committee, which serves as a forum for the Prime Ministers of CSC Nouvelon’s nine secondary schools, provides a space for exchanges and engaging students in their success as part of efforts to promote French-language Catholic education.

“I am happy to be a member of the Student Senate because I enjoy creating activities for the students at École secondaire catholique Trillium and having fun. I also enjoy representing my school at the school board level and in the community. Together with my Student Parliament team, I want to help develop my school for years to come,” stated Emmanuel Boucher.