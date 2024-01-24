OPP continue investigation into Collision

Members of the Greenstone Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment are investigating a collision on Highway 11 near Reflection Lake in the Greenstone area.

On January 21, 2024, at approximately 8:45 p.m., members of the Nipigon and Greenstone OPP Detachments, along with Fire and Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS), responded to a single commercial motor vehicle collision near Reflection Lake on Highway 11.

As a result, one individual was transported to the hospital by EMS to be treated for minor injuries.

Highway 11 was closed for a period of time but has since been fully re-opened.

The OPP encourages motorists to use the Ministry of Transportation’s Ontario 511 and Traveller Information Service for 24/7 and up-to-date access to road information on provincially maintained highways. In order to reduce the number of winter weather-related collisions on our roads, the OPP advises drivers to slow down, stay alert and stay in control.