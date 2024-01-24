Men’s Curling Standings – January 23

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|1
|8
|10
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|8
|10
|FAHRER, Tom
|3
|7
|10
|MITRIKAS, Eric
|4
|6
|10
|McCOY, Joe
|5
|6
|10
|HALE, Ron
|6
|4
|10
|TERRIS, Spencer
|7
|2
|10
|REID, Michael
|8
|0
|10
Game Schedule for Monday, December 29th:
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|MITRIKAS
|REID
|S.TERRIS
|FAHRER
|LESCHISHIN
|McCOY
|T.TERRIS
|HALE
