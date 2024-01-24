Breaking News

Men’s Curling Standings – January 23

Team Rank Wins GP
LESCHISHIN, Mark 1 8 10
TERRIS, Tom 1 8 10
FAHRER, Tom 3 7 10
MITRIKAS, Eric 4 6 10
McCOY, Joe 5 6 10
HALE, Ron 6 4 10
TERRIS, Spencer 7 2 10
REID, Michael 8 0 10

Game Schedule for Monday, December 29th:

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
MITRIKAS REID S.TERRIS FAHRER
LESCHISHIN McCOY T.TERRIS HALE
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*