Happenings at Wawa First United – January 24

This coming Sunday is the Fourth Sunday After Epiphany. Scripture Readings are:

Deuteronomy 18:15-20 God will raise up a prophet after Moses

1 Corinthians 8:1-13 Concerning food offered to idols

Mark 1:21-28 A man with an unclean spirit is healed in Capernaum

Psalm 111 The fear of God is the beginning of wisdom

Wisdom in the Bible and the idea that fearing God is the source of wisdom, is interesting to explore. The biblical Hebrew word for wisdom is chokmah or hokma. In Latin, the word is sophia,. In Proverbs 8:22-31, we find a feminine personification of wisdom.

The notion of fear is complex in the context of ancient Israel, so that is worth exploring. It is much more about placing one’s trust in a higher power. What notion of fear do you view as a source of wisdom? How do you notice Jesus showing wisdom? (The Gathering 2023/2024)

Announcements:

This Sunday, Jan 27th, we will be holding our Service with Marathon via the internet.

The Thrift Shop will be held from February 1st to 5th.

January 24 – World Day for African and Afrodescendant Culture

January 27 – International Holocaust Remembrance Day

January 29 – National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action against Islamophobia

February is Black History Month.

February 10 – Lunar New Year ( Year of the Dragon)