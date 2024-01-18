Thursday Morning News – January 18

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -15. Wind chill -32 this morning and -19 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -25. Wind chill -26 this evening and -33 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Steve Mazzuca (SSM), who won $250,000 in Instant Holiday Riches (Game #2390). The ticket was a holiday gift from his wife.
