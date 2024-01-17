Wednesday Morning News – January 17

Weather:
- Today – Periods of light snow ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud with 40% chance of flurries. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this morning. High -12. Wind chill -23 this morning and -18 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries early this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -23. Wind chill -21 this evening and -32 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
News Tidbits:
- Over 100 students and teachers from English and French High Schools across Northern Ontario will be participating in a unique challenge ‘MineOpportunity’ today, January 17th that will have them explore careers in the Mining and Automotive industries in fun and exciting ways. Teams will work to become the “wealthiest” team by visiting company booths/stations as they land on the designated “questions” and “activity” challenge squares on their respective game board.
