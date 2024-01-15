Nipissing OPP – Hwy Closed after two-Vehicle Collision, Offer Safe Winter Driving Tips

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) closed Highway 17 in both directions after a two-vehicle collision.

On January 14, 2024, shortly after 10:30 a.m., the Nipissing West OPP and Sudbury Paramedic Services responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17, in Walden.

Three people received minor injuries, with two of them being transported to the local hospital as a precaution by ambulance.

The highway was closed in both directions for two hours, during the investigation and the removal of the vehicles.

The OPP would like to remind drivers to exercise caution and adjust their driving habits during the winter months to reduce the risk of motor vehicle collisions. Inclement weather, such as snow, ice, and sleet, can create hazardous conditions that require increased attention and slower speeds.

Here are some general tips for safe winter driving:

Reduce Speed: Slow down and adjust your driving speed according to the road conditions. This allows for better control and reaction time.

Increase Following Distance: Leave extra space between your vehicle and the one in front of you. This provides a buffer in case you need to brake suddenly on slippery roads.

Use Winter Tires: Consider switching to winter tires, which are designed to provide better traction in cold and icy conditions.

Clear Snow and Ice: Ensure that your vehicle is clear of snow and ice before driving. This includes cleaning off your windows, lights, and removing snow from the roof.

Brake Gently: Apply brakes gently to avoid skidding. If your vehicle is equipped with ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), apply steady pressure and let the system do its job.

Avoid Cruise Control: Do not use cruise control on icy or snowy roads. You want to maintain full control over your vehicle’s speed.

Stay Informed: Check weather and road condition updates before embarking on a journey. If conditions are severe, consider delaying your trip if possible.

Emergency Kit: Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle with items such as a blanket, flashlight, extra clothing, non-perishable snacks, and a first aid kit.

Remember, it is better to arrive late than to risk your safety and the safety of others by driving too fast for the conditions. Adhering to these precautions can help prevent collisions and contribute to safer winter driving.