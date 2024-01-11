SE OPP Wawa – Criminal Charges Laid after Domestic Dispute

A Wawa resident is facing criminal charges as a result of a domestic dispute. On January 7, 2024, shortly before 3:00 p.m., the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance on Hillcrest Avenue in Wawa.

As a result of the investigation, a 22-year-old person from Wawa was arrested and charged with the following:

Spousal Assault

Mischief – two counts

The accused was held for a bail hearing, and subsequently released. The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in February 2024 in Wawa. Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.