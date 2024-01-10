Happenings at Wawa First United – January 10

Last Sunday we discussed Baptisms. The word Baptize is said to be derived from the

Greek words, baptizo or baptisma which means to bath, wash, immerse. The ritual of baptism is practised by most Christians. It is also practised by the Sikhs, a monotheistic religion founded more than 500 years ago, their theology favours John the Baptist over Jesus. Baptism became more of a ritual after Jesus died and his disciples began to baptize in the name of Jesus. This became a uniting force between believers and Jesus.

Infant baptism was prevalent by the third century, previous to that it was only adults who were baptized : it was believed that children could not grasp the concept of Jesus Christ as the Saviour. Children began to be baptized because of the belief that we are born into sin and baptism will cleanse us from it.

Scriptures for Jan, 14th Second after Epiphany

1 Samuel 3: 1-10,(11-20) God calls Samuel

1 Corinthians 6:12-20 Your body is a temple of God’s Spirit

John 1:43-53 Jesus call Philip and Nathanael

If you read both Samuel and John you have two very rich and yet very different stories of call: a child and an adult: an open willing listener and a snarky skeptic; someone called to a specific, yet dismaying purpose and someone called to an undefined adventure of following. What do you think of God’s ways of calling us to follow.?

Announcements:

Preparations for the Thrift Shop are in full swing. The Sale will be from February 1st to 5th.

The Prayer Shawl group will meet again on February 20th

January 17 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day

January 24 – World Day for African and Afrodescendant Culture