OPP continue to investigate Fatal Collision

The Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision.

On December 28, 2023, just before 5:00 p.m., members of the OPP along with emergency medical services (EMS) responded to a serious motor vehicle collision involving a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) and passenger motor vehicle on Highway 11 south of Beardmore.

As a result of the collision, the 56-year-old driver of the passenger motor vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS. The occupants of the CMV were transported to local hospital by EMS to be treated for minor injuries.

The highway was closed for an extended period of time; however, has since been re-opened.

The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP Collision Re-Constructionists are assisting in the investigation. Although the investigation is ongoing, charges are not expected to be laid.

