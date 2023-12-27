Morning News – December 27

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of rain or freezing rain this morning. High plus 3.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Low minus 1.
News Tidbits:
- Wawa-news has been advised that the Annual Ice Candle Celebration has been postponed to January 6th. Due to the warm weather, the committee has been unable to keep the candle holders from melting
- If you are headed to the Soo, watch for the fog, and don’t forget that the Bushplane Museum is holding ‘Movie Mania’.
- December 27: Lilo and Stitch
- December 28: Beauty and the Beast (Live Action)
- December 29: Robin Hood
- December 30: Toy Story
- December 31: Fieval Goes West – An American Adventure
- January 2: E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
- January 3: Aladdin (Animated)
January 4: Back to the Future “PG”
January 5: Jumanji “G”
January 6: Ratatouille “G”
