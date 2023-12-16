Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – December 16

Weather:

  • Today – Becoming cloudy this morning with a few flurries or rain showers. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this afternoon. High plus 3. Wind chill -7 this morning.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. 30% chance of rain showers changing to 70% chance of rain showers or flurries near midnight. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Temperature steady near plus 4.

News Tidbits:

  • Dr. Owen Prowse has accepted the position of inaugural Vice-President, Clinical Partnerships and Hospital Relations, effective March 1, 2024. Dr. Prowse is an experienced and respected urologist at TBRHSC and a leader with more than a decade in leadership roles within NOSM University.
