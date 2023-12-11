Monday Morning News – December 11

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this afternoon. High -2. Wind chill -17 this morning and -7 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Snow. Local blowing snow overnight. Amount 5 cm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 60. Low -8. Wind chill -9 this evening and -16 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Brian Kozack of Sault Ste. Marie, he won $6,172 in the November 22nd Lions Club 50/50 draw
