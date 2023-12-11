Breaking News

Monday Morning News – December 11

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this afternoon. High -2. Wind chill -17 this morning and -7 this afternoon.
  • Tonight – Snow. Local blowing snow overnight. Amount 5 cm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 60. Low -8. Wind chill -9 this evening and -16 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Congratulations to Brian Kozack of Sault Ste. Marie, he won $6,172 in the November 22nd Lions Club 50/50 draw
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*