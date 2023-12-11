East Algoma OPP – Investigation continues into Sudden Death

On December 10, 2023, shortly after 2:30 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Algoma Paramedic Services responded to an unresponsive person call at a residence on Eli Street in the community of Mississauga First Nation.

A 49-year-old person from Whitby was found to be deceased at that location prior to emergency services arriving. The cause of death is not known at this time. The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS).

A postmortem examination is expected to take place in Sudbury.