Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 60% chance of drizzle. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 4.
Tonight
Cloudy with 60% chance of drizzle. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 1.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Preston Plante. His new album Ambitions is now available on music streaming services
- Confederation College has announced a unique partnership with Sic Sox Circular Ltd., an innovative textile recycling program founded by Confederation College alumna, Dr. Dorris Mitchell and her son, Jerrett Paquette. Sic Sox Circular Ltd., headquartered in Brunswick House First Nation, collects textiles in all conditions such as bedding, towels, clothing, gently used shoes, handbags, and stuffed animal toys. Once collected, the textiles are brought back to the headquarters where they are weighed, sorted, and cleaned. Gently used items are then resold online at sicsoxcircular.ca or at their thrift store location, while the landfill-quality material is diverted to a shredder, breaking the textiles down to usable fibres.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Friday Morning News – December 8th - December 8, 2023
- Thursday Morning News – December 7 - December 7, 2023
- Wednesday Morning News – December 6th - December 6, 2023