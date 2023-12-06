East Algoma OPP – Investigation continues into Fatal Collision

On December 4, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 at Birchland Camp Road in the township of Huron Shores.

Investigation revealed that a tractor trailer and horse and buggy were both travelling eastbound when the tractor trailer struck the buggy. The 29-year-old buggy operator sustained extensive injuries and was transported to hospital by Algoma Paramedic Services. He later succumbed to his injuries was pronounced deceased.

The OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) continue the investigation. The cause of the collision is still undetermined, and police will provide further details when they become available.