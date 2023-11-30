SE OPP Chapleau – Criminal Charges laid after Domestic Dispute

Criminal charges have been laid following a domestic dispute in Chapleau. On November 22, 2023, shortly after 1:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic disturbance on Martin Road in Chapleau.

Investigation revealed an individual violated their release conditions by communicating with someone while on conditions not to. As a result, a 48-year-old person from Chelmsford was arrested and charged with:

Fail to Comply with Probation Order – two counts

Breach of Recognizance

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in January 2024 in Chapleau. Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.