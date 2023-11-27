Weather:
- Today – Flurries. Wind west 20 km/h. Temperature falling to -8 this afternoon. Wind chill -11 this morning and -16 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Flurries. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low -11. Wind chill near -19.
News Tidbits:
- In Hornepayne, the N01 Bus remains cancelled until December 8th for Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School (Hornepayne), Hornepayne Public School, École Saint Nom de Jésus (Hornepayne)
- The Honourable Edith Dumont, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, will formally invest the 2022 appointees into the Order of Ontario this evening
- The Ontario government is investing $18 million over three years to help police services combat and prevent auto theft. The Preventing Auto Thefts (PAT) grant will provide funding for 21 projects that feature new and enhanced crime-fighting measures focused on prevention, detection, analysis and enforcement.
-
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- WFD has been called to the Airport - November 27, 2023
- Monday Morning News – November 27 - November 27, 2023
- Friday Morning News – November 24 - November 24, 2023