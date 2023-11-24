Friday Morning News – November 24

Up to $5,400 to students while they complete their clinical placement in long-term care or home and community care;

$10,000 for current students and recent graduates who commit to working in a long-term care home or with a home and community care service provider for 12 months; and

$10,000 to help with relocation costs to graduates who commit to working in a long-term care home or with a home and community care service provider in a rural, remote or northern community for 12 months.

These incentives are retroactive to April 1, 2023 for students who recently completed their clinical placements and personal support workers who started working in long-term care or home and community care. Students who started a district school board personal support worker program on or after April 1, 2023 will also have their student fees waived or reimbursed.