Friday Morning News – November 24

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High -3. Wind chill -22 this morning and -9 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -6. Wind chill near -12.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget the free Public Skate tonight from 6-7 p.m.
- During its inaugural board meeting on November 22, Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon school trustees re-elected Ms. Suzanne Salituri as President for the 2023-2024 school year. Ms. Louise Essiembre will serve as Vice-President for the same term.
- Ontario is now offering incentives of up to $25,400 to students and recent graduates of personal support worker education programs, including:
- Up to $5,400 to students while they complete their clinical placement in long-term care or home and community care;
- $10,000 for current students and recent graduates who commit to working in a long-term care home or with a home and community care service provider for 12 months; and
- $10,000 to help with relocation costs to graduates who commit to working in a long-term care home or with a home and community care service provider in a rural, remote or northern community for 12 months.
These incentives are retroactive to April 1, 2023 for students who recently completed their clinical placements and personal support workers who started working in long-term care or home and community care. Students who started a district school board personal support worker program on or after April 1, 2023 will also have their student fees waived or reimbursed.
