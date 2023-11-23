Morning News Tidbits – Thursday November 23

Weather:
- Today – Periods of light snow ending early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30% chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h. Temperature falling to -11 this afternoon. Wind chill -8 this morning and -15 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -16. Wind chill -15 this evening and -22 overnight.
- The good news abounds at Algoma Public Health. A decrease in the budget means that there may be limited layoffs, and possible reductions in services. APH is also going to ask for funding to investigate the possibility of merging with Sudbury and District Public Health. The province is encouraging public health units to merge, reducing the duplication of services.
- If you are in the Soo… For years, the Soo had the tallest cross – now there is a rival, a very tall flag pole & flag. Service Rentals and Sales on Sackville Road has installed a 120ft flag pole and Canada flag.
