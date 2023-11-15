Wawa Remembers

As it is observed every year on the 11 day of the 11th month at the 11th hour since the end of the first World War in so many countries and communities, Wawa is no different.

On Saturday, November 11th, legion members, veterans, and citizens of Wawa gathered at the cenotaph for the wreath-laying ceremony.

Then at 11:30 a.m., the service continued at the Michpicoten Memorial Community Centre. Legion member Larry Harvey mc’d the ceremony along with Rev. Lorna Chuipka. The colour party marched in with the flags, then the Canadian national anthem was sung.

Comrade Larry said a few words, then read out the list of legion members and veterans who died this past year. Then the wreath-laying ceremony began.

This year was difficult for this reporter to cover Remembrance Day as our family has lost two this year. Along with all the wreaths being laid, one wreath was very significant.

One was laid by the Casavant family for Wawa Volunteer Firefighter Chris Casavant who lost his life last year in a motor vehicle collision and for Sault Ste. Marie police constable Orette Robinson who lost his life earlier this year in a motorcycle accident.

After the wreath-laying ceremony was concluded, Lorna Chiupka led the service in prayer. Paula Valois sang with that amazing voice of hers, and this year Quinton Reeves joined the ceremony playing ‘Amazing Grace’ on the bagpipes. Quinton also played duringthe wreath laying ceremony at the Cenotaph in Queen’s Park. A few final words from comrade Larry and the service ended with the retiring of the colours.

The traditional potluck lunch was held upstairs at the Legion where many reminisced.

