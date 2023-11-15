Conservatives launch national ad campaign to axe the Carbon ax

The Conservative Party of Canada is launching a national ad campaign to put pressure on Justin Trudeau and his NDP-Bloc carbon tax coalition partners to take the carbon tax off for ALL Canadians.

Over the course of the next few months, the Conservative Party of Canada will run a half-a-million-dollar national ad campaign in both official languages. This ad campaign will run on TV, radio, and digital.

The campaign will be focused on asking for fairness in carbon tax exemptions on home heating for all Canadians, and on raising awareness of the plight of farmers who pay the carbon tax on natural gas and propane, which drives up the price of food for Canadians who are struggling to pay for groceries. This campaign will apply pressure onto Justin Trudeau and his NDP-Bloc carbon tax coalition partners to give Canadians the relief they need by axing the carbon tax.

Life has become so expensive in Justin Trudeau’s Canada that Canadians are having to choose between eating, heating, and other necessities. Only common sense Conservatives will turn that hurt into hope by axing Trudeau’s carbon tax and bringing home lower prices.