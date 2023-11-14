East Algoma OPP – Wanted Person Arrested

On November 13, 2023, at approximately 8:30 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attended an apartment on Mississauga Avenue in Elliot Lake to arrest a wanted person.

Police were familiar with the person who was currently wanted for failing to attend court and failing to comply with numerous conditions. A subsequent arrest was made at the apartment after the person attempted to evade police once again.

Karl BRASCH, 30-years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with Failure to attend court after being appeared.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on November 14, 2023.