East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after single vehicle roll-over

On November 14, 2023, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a single vehicle roll-over on Highway 108, just south of Elliot Lake.

Police attended the location and spoke to the uninjured driver. However, during the investigation, police located various forms of suspected cocaine in their possession. The driver was subsequently arrested and vehicle towed.

Gavin BELSITO-NOLAN, 32 years old, of Blind River, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

Careless driving

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake, on January 11, 2024.