Friday Morning News – November 10

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill -7 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 9. Windchill -5 this evening and minus 12 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Another CME that could cause Northern Lights is heading for Earth. It is expected to hit Saturday and could spark a G2-class geomagnetic storm. That means that Northern Lights could be seen.
  • Don’t forget the free Public Skating tonight at the MMCC from 6 – 7 p.m.
