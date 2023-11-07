Mini-clubs are back at École Sacré-Coeur!

With the arrival of the new school year, the identity-building activities known as “mini-clubs” have also made a comeback at École Sacré-Coeur (Chapleau). This year, Sacré-Cœur students have been divided into separate teams for the duration of the school year. With the help of their teammates, young and older students will try to compete against the other teams in the school during mini-clubs and school rallies. Each team has created its own poster and developed a rallying cry to make their presence felt! Sacré-Cœur is gearing up for a fun-filled year!