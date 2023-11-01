East Algoma OPP – Traffic Stop results in Multiple Charges

On October 31, 2023, at approximately 3:00 a.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting regular patrol duties on Highway 17 near Blind River. A stolen vehicle was observed, stopped, and the driver arrested.

The vehicle, a small red Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), was reported stolen from a residence on Beckett Boulevard in Elliot Lake on October 23, 2023.

On October 31, police arrested the driver and seized the following from their possession: approximately 98 grams of suspected Fentanyl, approximately 237 grams of suspected cocaine, a digital scale, cutting agent, and a press. The estimated street value of the drugs is $33,000.

Daniel BOUCHER, 36-years-old, of Sudbury, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Driving while under suspension

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sault Ste. Marie on November 1, 2023.