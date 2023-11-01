Breaking News

East Algoma OPP – Traffic Stop results in Multiple Charges

On October 31, 2023, at approximately 3:00 a.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting regular patrol duties on Highway 17 near Blind River. A stolen vehicle was observed, stopped, and the driver arrested.

The vehicle, a small red Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), was reported stolen from a residence on Beckett Boulevard in Elliot Lake on October 23, 2023.

On October 31, police arrested the driver and seized the following from their possession: approximately 98 grams of suspected Fentanyl, approximately 237 grams of suspected cocaine, a digital scale, cutting agent, and a press. The estimated street value of the drugs is $33,000.

Daniel BOUCHER, 36-years-old, of Sudbury, was charged with:

  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin)
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000
  • Driving while under suspension

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in  Sault Ste. Marie on November 1, 2023.

OPP
Latest posts by OPP (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*