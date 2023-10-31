East Algoma OPP – Increased Police Presence in Forrest Glen & Huron Beach Road

The East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is advising of an increased police presence in the Forrest Glen and Huron Beach Road (Fourth Sand Beach) area in the Town of Blind River.

The OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Canine (K9) Unit, and the OPP Crime Unit are actively investigating an incident involving a male who fled from a traffic stop on the Huron Beach Road.

The male is describe as being:

Indigenous

Approximately 35 years of age

5’7″ tall

Slim build

Black mustache

Cold sore on his lip

Wearing a black hoody, black jacket, and black pants with brown boots.

OPP is requesting the public to report any suspicious person or activity.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to call the OPP at: 1-888-310-1122.