East Algoma OPP – Charges laid after disturbance at Legion

On October 30, 2023, shortly after 11:30 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance at the Royal Canadian Legion on Hawkins Street in the Town of Blind River.

Investigation determined two individuals attended the establishment, had an altercation with servers, stole liquor, a cooler and left in a black car. At 12:02 a.m. on October 31, 2023, police located the suspect vehicle and arrested the two suspects at a local gas station in the community of Mississauga First Nation.

While speaking to the driver, police determined the driver had consumed alcohol and was transported to Blind River for further testing. The driver’s vehicle was impounded for seven days.

As a result, the driver Jordan BISSON, 34 years-of-age from Blind River was charged with:

Operation While Impaired-Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Operation While Impaired-Alcohol and Drugs

Theft Under $5000

Having Care or Control of a Motor Vehicle with Liquor Readily Available

Fail to Have Insurance Card

Driver Fail to Surrender Licence

Fail to Surrender Permit for Motor Vehicle

The passenger Aaron LABRASH, 33 years-of-age from Blind River was also transported to Blind River detachment and charged with:

Theft Under $5000

Mischief-Destroys or Damages Property

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on December 7, 2023.