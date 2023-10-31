On October 30, 2023, shortly after 11:30 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance at the Royal Canadian Legion on Hawkins Street in the Town of Blind River.
Investigation determined two individuals attended the establishment, had an altercation with servers, stole liquor, a cooler and left in a black car. At 12:02 a.m. on October 31, 2023, police located the suspect vehicle and arrested the two suspects at a local gas station in the community of Mississauga First Nation.
While speaking to the driver, police determined the driver had consumed alcohol and was transported to Blind River for further testing. The driver’s vehicle was impounded for seven days.
As a result, the driver Jordan BISSON, 34 years-of-age from Blind River was charged with:
- Operation While Impaired-Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)
- Operation While Impaired-Alcohol and Drugs
- Theft Under $5000
- Having Care or Control of a Motor Vehicle with Liquor Readily Available
- Fail to Have Insurance Card
- Driver Fail to Surrender Licence
- Fail to Surrender Permit for Motor Vehicle
The passenger Aaron LABRASH, 33 years-of-age from Blind River was also transported to Blind River detachment and charged with:
- Theft Under $5000
- Mischief-Destroys or Damages Property
Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on December 7, 2023.
- East Algoma OPP – Charges laid after disturbance at Legion - October 31, 2023
