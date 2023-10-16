Nipigon OPP – Assistance asked for in Fatal Collision

The Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is requesting the assistance of the public to provide any information or dash camera footage they have regarding a fatal motor vehicle collision.

On October 10, 2032, at approximately 3:30 p.m., members of the Nipigon OPP Detachment, along with Emergency Medical Services and Fire, responded to a fatal two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 approximately 20 kilometres east of Nipigon involving a passenger motor vehicle and pickup truck.

Anyone with information or may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.