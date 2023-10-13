Friday Morning News – October 13

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High 12. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle overnight. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h near midnight. Low plus 3.
News Tidbits:
- Sault College is inviting everyone to join them at the Northern Community Centre (NCC) before puck drop on Saturday, October 14 for the unveiling of the National Championship banner followed by an exciting game against Adrian College.
- The Northern Neighbours Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic’s Board of Directors, is looking for a representative of Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg to join the board. This will ensure that Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg has equal representation. The Northern Neighbours Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic is a not-for-profit model of care that began providing primary healthcare to both communities in April 2019.
- The Ontario government is investing an additional $20.5 million in wildland fire management to continue to improve and modernize wildland firefighting. This funding is being used over three years to enhance aerial technologies, hire and train critical fire staff and help increase understanding of evolving fire science and behaviour.
- If you are in the Soo this Saturday – the Soo Zombie Walk at the Bushplane Museum is back. Festivities begin at 2 with the walk at 6 p.m. You can enjoy a variety of thrilling games, face painting, a shpping spree at the market, a 360° Photo Booth, Brain Eating Contest, and a Costume Contest. Don’t forget to bring an item for the Food Drive.
