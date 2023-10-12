Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 12. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle overnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low plus 4.
News Tidbits:
- Amazing news for skaters in Wawa. The Wawa Canadian Tire has sponsored the entire 2023/24 Public Skate Season (Friday 6-7 & Saturday 3-4). That means that you can enjoy 2 hours of free skating every week for FREE!
- FedNor announced $660,000 in funding for JD Aero to construct an 11,250-square-foot building at the Sault Ste. Marie Airport. The total cost of the building is 2 million with the balance funded by the Sault Ste. Marie Airport Development Corporation (SSMADC) and other partners. JD Aero specializes in aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul.
- Congratulations to Jerry Pilon who won the SAH 50/50 draw for September. He is also a very lucky man – he also won the August Thunder Bay 50/50 draw!
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Thursday Morning News – October 12 - October 12, 2023
- Wednesday Morning News – October 11 - October 11, 2023
- Have you seen William ‘Jim’ Laforge? UPDATED - August 3, 2023