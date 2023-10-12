Manitoulin OPP – Arrest made in connection with Death in Sagamok FN

Police have arrested and charged one person in connection with a death in Sagamok First Nation.

On September 24, 2023, shortly before 6:00 a.m., members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an assault with a weapon on Sagamok Road in Sagamok First Nation.

Upon arrival, police learned that one person received life-threatening injuries from an edged weapon and was transported to an area hospital by Sudbury-Manitoulin Paramedic Services. The victim later died from those injuries.

They have been identified as Sonny TOULOUSE, 46 years-of-age, from Sagamok First Nation.

As a result of the investigation, Stevie Ray SOUTHWIND, 32 years-of-age, from Sagamok First Nation has been arrested and charged with:

Second Degree Murder, section 235(1) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Fail to comply with probation order, section 162.2(4) of the CC- three counts

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sudbury on October 12, 2023.

The investigation is being conducted by the Espanola OPP Crime Unit and the Anishinabek Police Service under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario, Ontario Forensic Pathology Services and OPP Forensic Identification Services.

The OPP is asking anyone in the area to check, save and secure any potential video evidence from devices at their home or business.

If anyone has any information and/or security footage from, dash camera’s, home or business devices regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.