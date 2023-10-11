Wednesday Morning News – October 11

Oct 11, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 9. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low plus 2.
Northeast Forest Fire Update:
- There have been no new fires since the last report on October 5. There are currently 26 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these fires 2 are under control and 24 are being observed. The fire hazard across the Northeast Region is low.
News Tidbits:
- Jon Nabbs (aka Superman) from New Zealand is expected to leave from the Wawa Municipal Airport at Noon, continuing his run to the west coast. Jon is running to support children fighting cancer, and accepting donations. He is halfway through Canada and has raised $15,000 of his $60,000 goal.
- If you are visiting someone or having tests/procedure at SAH you will need to wear a mask or face covering
